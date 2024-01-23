UN says it is 'strongly' against forced displacement of Palestinians

The UN said Tuesday it "strongly" stands against any forced displacement of Palestinians and it would not support the idea of building an artificial island off the Gazan coast.

"This idea of an island is one we would not support," UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in response to a question about Israel's Foreign Minister Israel Katz's reported plans to build an artificial island off the Gazan coast to temporarily house Palestinians, which was later denied by the Israeli foreign ministry.

Dujarric noted that the UN and partners managed Monday to visit the Al Shifa hospital in northern Gaza. "They delivered fuel, which is in extremely short supply."

"Thousands of people have sought shelter at the hospital, where equipment, water and food are also scarce," he said. "As we have told you, the intense hostilities and repeated access denials continue to severely constrain our access to northern Gaza."