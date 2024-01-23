Tel Aviv seeks agreement with Lebanon through political channels: Israeli media

Israel is trying to reach a political settlement with Lebanon to avoid a military conflict, Israeli media said Tuesday.

''Tel Aviv prefers diplomacy over war with Lebanon because even if we were to resort to military solutions, there would ultimately be a cease-fire,'' Israeli Channel 14 quoted Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant during a meeting with the mayors of towns and settlements near the Lebanese border.

"Israel has no intention of staying in Lebanon, and that's why we must try to reach a cease-fire even without fighting,'' said Galant.

He noted that if a political settlement is not reached, "Israel has other options."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said during the meeting that the government will allocate 3.5 billion shekels ($930 million) to help in the development of northern Israel, according to Channel 14.

Netanyahu warned of making statements about a potential return of Israelis to the north emphasizing that ''every word about this matter is considered information for the enemy.''

At least 60,000 Israelis have evacuated their homes in towns near the Lebanese border since Oct. 8 to avoid cross-border attacks between Israel and Hezbollah.

The border tensions erupted amid an Israeli military offensive in the Gaza Strip which has killed nearly 25,500 victims following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, on Oct. 7.