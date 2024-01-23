PLEASE, LETS STOP THE VIOLENCE, BELGIAN PREMIER REPEATS CALL FOR CEASE-FIRE IN GAZA

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo on Tuesday expressed his concerns over the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, calling for an immediate cease-fire and urging nations to seize the current moment to work towards a two-state solution.

During his speech at the London School of Economics, De Croo addressed the complexity of the situation, emphasizing the need to navigate a delicate balance between condemning terrorist attacks and ensuring the safety of hostages while minimizing civilian casualties.

De Croo highlighted a recent visit to the region with his Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez, where they witnessed the aftermath of the conflict firsthand.

"I'm very clear on two things as a person, you can defend two positions, I can at the same time, say that the terrorist attacks of Hamas are atrocious, that hostages need to be released immediately, unconditionally, and at the same time, say that the military operations, more need to be done to have no more civilian casualties in a conflict like that. Very often, you're being pushed in one camp or the other. I'm not in one camp alone in any camp for maybe one camp and the camp is human lives," he explained.

Israel has mounted a deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Hamas which Tel Aviv says killed 1,200 people.

At least 25,490 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and 63,354 injured, according to Palestinian health authorities.

- '100 children being killed every day'

Acknowledging the challenges of taking a nuanced stance in such a polarized situation, De Croos emphasized the human toll of the Gaza conflict. "When you have that quantity of human lives being lost … 10,000 children dead in a period of 100 days, so that's 100 children every day. That demands a cease-fire."

De Croo expressed his belief that the current moment presents a unique opportunity to work towards a two-state solution. "If there is any moment in the last 20 years to work on a two-state solution, it's now. Let's use that moment to do it. Please, let's stop the violence," he pleaded.

Addressing the concerns of Israel in dealing with "the terrorist threat to its population," the prime minister acknowledged the legitimacy of those concerns but emphasized the need for convincing evidence regarding the impact of current military operations. "I will need to be convinced," he stated.

Shifting the focus to broader European issues, De Croo touched upon the economic challenges and the impact of recent events on the European Union, especially the increasing strength of populist radical right parties in the EU.

"To me, part of that answer is showing that we're there to protect our population in a world that is more turbulent than ever. We Europeans are there to protect them," he said.

Reflecting on his recent remarks about the EU membership, he pointed out that leaving the European Union might not always be the optimal choice.

The prime minister also addressed the underlying elements affecting European unity, including the belief in progress.

"The belief in progress was a main driver of what we created in the EU. If I work hard, if I'm ambitious, if I'm an entrepreneur, I will reap the benefits of that," he explained. However, he noted that this belief is currently under pressure in some countries.

He also expressed optimism about the future relationship between the United Kingdom and the European Union, emphasizing the enduring nature of their geographical proximity and the need for continued cooperation.

"Between the United Kingdom and the European Union, we are neighbors. Geography is not going to change anytime soon," De Croo remarked. He acknowledged the challenges faced in the past, particularly in the aftermath of Brexit, but asserted that with the dust settling, both entities have much to offer each other.

- 'EU needs to become more effective'

He also talked about his vision for the future of the EU, emphasizing the need to prepare for expansion and enhance the effectiveness of the union.

Mentioning the initiation of accession talks with Ukraine, he underscored the importance of this message for both Ukrainians and Europeans. As the EU considers expansion, it must simultaneously focus on improving its efficiency and effectiveness, he added.

"To get bigger, we need to get better, and the European Union, with all the benefits it offers, needs to become more effective," De Croo stated.

Illegal migration and law enforcement cooperation topped the agenda as Rishi Sunak held talks with his Belgian counterpart.

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak met with De Croo in Downing Street on Tuesday.

The two "agreed on the vital importance of ending the cruel and dangerous people-smuggling trade, including in container trucks and small boats," according to a statement by 10 Downing Street.

"Turning to the situation in the Red Sea and the strikes conducted by the UK and US overnight, the leaders agreed it was critical to take strong action to defend freedom of navigation and counter Iran's malign activity in the region," it added.