Israeli army kills Palestinian teen

The Israeli army fatally shot a Palestinian teenager on Monday during operations near the city of Jenin in the northern occupied West Bank.

The young man was killed in confrontations between Palestinians and Israeli forces in the town of Araba, south of Jenin, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

It identified the teen as Yamen Mohammed Husseti, 17, who succumbed to his wounds after being transferred to the town's medical emergency center.

The Israeli army is yet to comment on his death.

The teen's death brings the number of Palestinians killed by the Israeli army in the West Bank since Oct. 7 to 370, in addition to over 4,000 others injured.

Tensions have been high across the West Bank since Israel launched a deadly military offensive against the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7.