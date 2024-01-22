UN rights office deplores killing of civilians in Donetsk, urges accountability

The UN human rights office on Monday lamented the civilian deaths due to shelling in the Ukrainian city of Donetsk, which is currently under Russian control.

"We deplore the killing of civilians in an attack on the occupied Ukrainian city of Donetsk yesterday, when two local markets and a nearby residential area were struck," spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani said in a statement.

Shamdasani said that the human rights office is trying to obtain more information about the attack despite its lack of access to Donetsk and other Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine.

"It is crucial that thorough, prompt and independent investigations be carried out to determine the facts and responsibility for this attack," she said. "The investigation should establish whether this attack violated applicable law on the conduct of hostilities, with a view to ensuring accountability."

She added: "The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk stresses that international humanitarian law must be strictly respected."

The spokesperson called on parties to the conflict to take all necessary precautions to avoid civilian casualties and protect civilians from harm.

At least 25 people were killed and 20 others injured on Sunday due to shelling.