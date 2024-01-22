TÜRKIYES FOREIGN MINISTER ARRIVES IN NEW YORK

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan arrived in New York on Monday to attend the UN Security Council meeting on Palestine.

Fidan "will attend the UN Security Council meeting on the topic of Palestine scheduled to take place in New York on Jan. 23," Turkish diplomatic sources said.

He will also hold bilateral meetings during the visit.

Israel has killed more than 25,100 people in the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7, which Tel Aviv says killed nearly 1,200 people.

The Israeli offensive has left 85% of Gaza's population internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while more than half of the enclave's infrastructure is damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.















