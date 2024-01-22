LEBANONS HEZBOLLAH TARGETS ISRAELI SOLDIERS WHO WERE ‘PLANNING ATTACK’

The Lebanese group Hezbollah said Sunday that they targeted Israeli soldiers with missiles as they prepared for an attack on Lebanon.

According to a Hezbollah statement, the soldiers were preparing for an attack on Lebanese territory from an Israeli military post when they were targeted with missiles near its southern border region.

The attack reportedly resulted in a precise hit, causing casualties and injuries on the Israeli side.

Tensions have escalated along Lebanon's border with Israel amid exchanges of cross-border fire between Hezbollah and Israeli forces.

It comes after Israel launched a deadly military offensive on the Gaza Strip following a cross-border incursion by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7.

At least 164 Hezbollah members have been killed since the clashes erupted between the two sides in October, according to figures released by the Lebanese group.













