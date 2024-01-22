FAMILIES OF ISRAELI HOSTAGES LAUNCH SIT-IN PROTEST IN FRONT OF NETANYAHUS JERUSALEM HEADQUARTERS

Families of Israeli hostages being held in the Gaza Strip began a sit-in protest on Sunday in front of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's headquarters in Jerusalem demanding their immediate release.

Israel's Channel 12 reported that dozens of family members of hostages launched the protest on Gaza Street in West Jerusalem to pressure the government to negotiate a deal with the Palestinian group Hamas that would lead to the immediate release of their loved ones.

They raised banners and chanted slogans calling for the release of the hostages, accusing Netanyahu's government of not making significant efforts to secure their release.

Hamas launched an attack on Israeli settlements located close to the Gaza Strip on Oct. 7 last year, resulting in the deaths of approximately 1,200 Israelis, injuries to around 5,431 and the capture of at least 239. Some of the hostages were exchanged with Israel during a temporary humanitarian pause that lasted for seven days and ended in early December.

According to Israeli media, the temporary pause led to the release of 105 civilians, including 81 Israelis, 23 Thai citizens and one Filipino who were held by Hamas.

Palestinian prisoner advocacy groups said that as part of the temporary pause, Israel released 240 Palestinian prisoners, including 71 women and 169 children.

Israel estimates that around 136 hostages are still being held in Gaza, according to media reports and statements from Israeli officials.







