Another 19 Israeli soldiers injured in Gaza fighting, military says

The Israeli army said Monday that 19 soldiers had been injured in the Gaza Strip in the last 24 hours.

Figures released by the army showed that 1,222 soldiers had been injured since Israel expanded its ground offensive in the Gaza Strip on Oct. 27.

According to the figures, 532 soldiers have been killed and 2,672 others injured since the outbreak of the Gaza conflict on Oct. 7.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Hamas which Tel Aviv says killed 1,200 people.

At least 25,295 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and 63,000 injured, according to Palestinian health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has left 85% of Gaza's population internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure was damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.