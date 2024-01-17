Kuwait forms new government

Kuwait formed a new government on Wednesday, the first under the country's new Emir Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah.

The 13-member government, headed by Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed Sabah al-Salem al-Sabah, includes new ministers for oil, finance and foreign affairs, according to the state news agency KUNA.

The appointment of Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali al-Yahya marks the first out of the royal family since Kuwait's independence in 1961.

Sheikh Mohammed was appointed prime minister on Jan. 4 by Sheikh Meshal, who came to power in December after the death of his predecessor Sheikh Nawaf.







