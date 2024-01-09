U.S. bases in Syria come under rocket, drone attacks

U.S. military bases in Syria's Hasakah and Deir ez-Zor provinces came under attack Monday from kamikaze drones and rockets of unknown origin.

According to information from local sources, an attempt was made to attack a U.S. base in the Conoco gas field in Deir ez-Zor with rockets while the Kharab al-Jir base in Hasakah where U.S. forces are deployed was targeted by kamikaze drones.

Air defense systems at the bases destroyed the drones and rockets before they reached their targets.

The U.S. has not released a statement so far on the attacks.

In the morning, Iranian-backed terrorist groups on the west bank of the Euphrates River launched a rocket attack on a U.S. military base in the al-Omar oil field in eastern Deir Ezzor.

Aircraft of unknown origin targeted a military convoy belonging to Iranian-backed terrorist groups in the city of Al Bukamal in Deir ez-Zor near the Iraqi border on Sunday.

Since the beginning of the year, bases where U.S. forces are deployed in Syria have been attacked at least five times with rockets and kamikaze drones of unknown origin.

Deir ez-Zor is under the occupation of the U.S.-backed terrorist organization PKK/YPG, while the city center and other rural areas are under the control of Syria's Bashar al-Assad regime and Iranian-backed groups.