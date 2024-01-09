Israeli army says another 27 soldiers injured in Gaza fighting

Another 27 Israeli soldiers were injured in fighting in the Gaza Strip in the last 24 hours, the military said on Tuesday.

Figures released by the army showed that 519 soldiers had been killed and 2,465 others injured since the outbreak of the Gaza conflict on Oct. 7.

The army said early Tuesday that nine soldiers had been killed in the last 24 hours in the Gaza Strip.

Israel has launched air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Palestinian resistance group Hamas on Oct. 7.

At least 23,210 Palestinians have since been killed and 59,167 others injured, according to Gaza's health authorities, while nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack.

About 85% of Gazans have been displaced, while all of them are food insecure, according to the UN. Hundreds of thousands of people are living without shelter, and ⁠less than half of aid trucks are entering the territory than before the start of the conflict.















