TÜRKIYES UN ENVOY, NEW GAZA HUMANITARIAN COORDINATOR MEET IN NEW YORK

Türkiye's UN envoy, new Gaza humanitarian coordinator meet in New York

Ambassador Sedat Önal, Türkiye's permanent representative to the UN, on Monday met with newly appointed UN's Gaza humanitarian coordinator Sigrid Kaag in New York.

Önal expressed Türkiye's full support to the UN efforts in facilitating "unhindered, urgent and scaled-up" humanitarian assistance to Gaza, the Turkish mission to the UN said on X.

Kaag officially began her role on Monday as the senior humanitarian and reconstruction coordinator for Gaza.

In late December, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced the appointment of Kaag, a former Dutch minister, in accordance with a Security Council resolution on Gaza.

She will facilitate, coordinate, monitor, and verify humanitarian relief consignments to Gaza.

Kaag has also received the mandate to establish a UN mechanism to accelerate humanitarian relief consignments to Gaza through states that are not party to the conflict.