Israel 'plans' to divide Gaza into emirates ruled by tribes, rather than political entity

This picture taken from the Israeli border with the Gaza Strip shows smoke billowing over central Gaza following Israeli strikes on January 1, 2024. (AFP photo)

A post-war scenario in Gaza has come to light, according to which the Israeli army could divide the Hamas-governed territory into areas ruled by tribes or clans rather than a single political entity.

According to public broadcaster KAN, the plan was devised by the Israeli army and is expected to be presented to the Cabinet on Tuesday. It stipulates that the Gaza Strip be divided into regions and subregions, with Israel communicating separately with each group for matters including distribution of humanitarian aid.

The proposed scheme may also extend to the West Bank and recommends dividing the territories into emirates, and Israel retaining security control.

Tel Aviv is yet to comment on the report, but Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said on several occasions that he will not allow the Palestinian Authority, which controls the occupied West Bank, to have any role in ruling Gaza in the post-war period.

The stance contradicts the U.S. position, which has suggested that the Palestinian Authority should rule over Gaza after the end of the conflict, which began after the Oct. 7 cross-border offensive by Hamas.

Israel's onslaught has killed nearly 22,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and left the besieged territory into ruins as most of its infrastructure has been destroyed or damaged.

Up to 1.9 million people, or over 85% of the population, have been displaced across the Gaza Strip, according to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees.

Around 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack on Oct. 7.















