 Contact Us
News Middle East Former Israeli general: The army got stuck in mud in Gaza

Former Israeli general: The army got stuck in mud in Gaza

Responses to Israel's assault on Gaza are intensifying domestically. Former general Yitzhak Brick said that the Israeli army has moved away from the goals of the war and is increasingly sinking into mud in Gaza.

Agencies and A News MIDDLE EAST
Published January 02,2024
Subscribe
FORMER ISRAELI GENERAL: THE ARMY GOT STUCK IN MUD IN GAZA

Former Israeli army general Yitzhak Brick has criticized Israel's attacks on Gaza, highlighting a deviation from the war's original objectives, such as the release of Israeli prisoners.

In an article for the Israeli press, he succinctly summarized the situation, stating, "We are increasingly sinking into mud in Gaza."

Brick emphasized the challenging conditions, casting doubt on the Israeli army's ability to achieve its goals.

Moreover, Brick revealed that the Israeli army had no intention of entering the city of Rafah, acknowledging that Hamas controls the entire area.

He also criticized far-right government members in Israel, pointing out that they live in a false reality by disregarding the facts on the ground.