Former Israeli general: The army got stuck in mud in Gaza

Former Israeli army general Yitzhak Brick has criticized Israel's attacks on Gaza, highlighting a deviation from the war's original objectives, such as the release of Israeli prisoners.



In an article for the Israeli press, he succinctly summarized the situation, stating, "We are increasingly sinking into mud in Gaza."



Brick emphasized the challenging conditions, casting doubt on the Israeli army's ability to achieve its goals.



Moreover, Brick revealed that the Israeli army had no intention of entering the city of Rafah, acknowledging that Hamas controls the entire area.



He also criticized far-right government members in Israel, pointing out that they live in a false reality by disregarding the facts on the ground.





















