Destruction of Gaza hospitals on display in Istanbul

An exhibition spotlighting the destruction of hospitals in the Gaza Strip amid the ongoing Israeli attacks is underway at Yenikapi Metro Station in Istanbul until Jan. 7.

Curated by the Doctors Worldwide Association, the exhibition titled "The Deep Wound of Gaza" draws attention to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

The association continues its uninterrupted efforts to meet the healthcare needs arising from the ongoing attacks in Gaza since Oct. 7, according to a statement by the association.

The exhibition, expected to be open for visitors at Bursa from Jan. 8 to 14, features snapshots of volunteer healthcare workers and humanitarian aid efforts.

Israel has launched air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Palestinian resistance group Hamas on Oct. 7.

At least 22,185 Palestinians have since been killed and 57,035 others injured, according to Gaza's health authorities, while nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack.

The Israeli onslaught has left Gaza in ruins, with 60% of the enclave's infrastructure damaged or destroyed, and nearly 2 million residents displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicines.