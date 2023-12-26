Netanyahu bars his defense minister from holding talks with Mossad chief on Israeli hostages: Report

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been preventing his defense minister from holding separate talks with the director of Israel's Mossad spy agency on efforts to secure the release of hostages in Gaza, local media reported Monday.

Israel's Channel 12 cited government sources which said that Yoav Gallant has been barred from meeting with David Barnea when Netanyahu is not part of the discussion.

Channel 12 also said that Gallant invited Barnea to attend meetings and received messages from Netanyahu's office that the premier disapproved.

The offices of both Netanyahu and Gallant denied the report.

Netanyahu's office, however, said in previous statements that only the war cabinet has the authority to decide on the matter of hostages and those missing.

The Mossad was engaged in reaching the previous week-long humanitarian pause in Gaza under which a prisoner swap was implemented between the Palestinian group Hamas and Israel.

In the past few days, Israeli media reported negotiations between Israel and Hamas under Egyptian and Qatari mediation over a possible prisoners swap deal.

According to Israeli media, there are still about 130 Israeli hostages being held in Gaza.













