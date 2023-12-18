Without witnessing destruction of homes in Gaza, I am unable to find rest: Israeli journalist

 Contact Us
Criticism has been directed towards Israeli journalist Shimon Riklin's recent remarks in support of his country's actions in Gaza, specifically their involvement in war crimes. During a broadcast on Israel's Channel 14, Riklin stated, "Without witnessing the destruction of homes in Gaza, I am unable to rest peacefully."

Published December 18,2023
Israeli journalist Shimon Riklin's statement supporting the war crimes committed by his country in Gaza has sparked outrage.

During an appearance on Israel's Channel 14 television, Riklin stressed in his comments: "If I don't see houses being demolished in Gaza, I can't sleep."

Riklin, who caused an international backlash with his controversial comments, reiterated his stance on war crimes by declaring, "I support war crimes." He also expressed indifference towards the criticisms.

Riklin said his wish for the Israeli army to demolish additional homes and buildings in Gaza, leaving residents with no place to go upon their return.

Citing the Torah, Riklin asserted that a compromise with Palestinians would be impossible to achieve.