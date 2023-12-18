Gaza death toll surpasses 19,400 amid ongoing Israeli attacks

 Contact Us
Published December 18,2023
At least 19,453 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, the Health Ministry said Monday.

Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra said at a press conference that 52,286 other people have also been injured in the offensive.

Israel has bombarded the Gaza Strip from the air and land, imposed a siege, and mounted a ground offensive in retaliation for a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.

Nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack, while nearly 130 hostages remain in captivity.