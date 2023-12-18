Another journalist killed in Israeli strike in Gaza, tally rises to 96 since Oct. 7

Another Palestinian journalist was killed in an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip on Monday, taking the tally to 96 since Oct. 7, the government media office said.

Abdullah Alwan lost his life in the strike that targeted Jabalia city in the northern Gaza Strip, the media office said in a statement.

A female journalist, Haneen al-Qashtan, was killed earlier Monday in an Israeli strike on her home in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza Strip.

Israel's air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip since the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas have killed more than 18,800 Palestinians, mostly women and children, according to health authorities in the enclave.

The war has left Gaza in ruins with half of the coastal territory's housing stock damaged or destroyed, and nearly 2 million people displaced within the densely-populated enclave amid shortages of food and clean water.

Nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack, while more than 130 hostages remain in captivity.







