Biden administration staffers hold vigil outside White House, urge Gaza cease-fire

A group of Biden administration staffers gathered outside the White House during a candlelight vigil on Wednesday evening, demanding a cease-fire in Gaza amid Israel's military campaign.

The demonstrators, consisting of political appointees, administration staffers and civil service career staff, held a banner that said: "President Biden, your staff demands a cease-fire."

Candles were arranged in front of them to spell out "CEASEFIRE."

In his remarks on behalf of the group, a former State Department official, Josh Paul, said the temporary truce that ended almost two weeks ago was never enough.

"We must move with urgency to save as many lives as possible and achieve an immediate, permanent cease-fire agreement and the return of all hostages," he said.

Paul resigned from office in October over a disagreement with the Biden administration's handling of the conflict in Gaza.

Later, the group read aloud the names of Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza since Dec. 1 and laid roses on the ground in memory of the victims.

Israel has bombarded the Gaza Strip from the air and land, imposed a siege and mounted a ground offensive in retaliation for a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7.

At least 18,608 Palestinians have since been killed and almost 50,600 others injured in Israeli attacks, according to Gaza's health authorities.

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stands at 1,200, while around 139 hostages remain in captivity, according to official figures.









