Red Crescent: 280 staff members killed in Gaza since war began

A total of 280 staff members have been killed in Gaza since the war there began on October 7, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent.



Furthermore, 30 employees of the aid organization have been detained, said the health minister of the Palestinian Authority, which governs in the West Bank.



Due to a lack of fuel, operation of ambulances have stopped in the north of the Gaza Strip.



"The lack of fuel for vehicles and the closure of hospitals in the northern sector makes it impossible to evacuate the injured and dead," the Palestine Red Crescent society posted on Facebook.



