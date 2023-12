The Israeli strike that killed one journalist and injured six others merits a "war crime" investigation, rights groups Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch told AFP on Thursday.

Issam Abdallah, 37, was killed instantly in the strike. The others present -- two other Reuters journalists, two from Al Jazeera, and two from AFP -- were all injured. AFP photographer Christina Assi, 28, was seriously wounded, later had a leg amputated and is still in hospital.