Erdoğan: Establishment of Palestinian State within 1967 borders is now inevitable

During a joint press briefing with Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Athens, Turkish President Erdoğan emphasized on Thursday the need for the international community to take action against ongoing crimes against humanity and war crimes in the Gaza Strip. Erdoğan also added: "Our main focus should be on achieving a permanent ceasefire and ensuring the free movement of humanitarian aid. The current events have further highlighted the urgent necessity of establishing an independent, sovereign, and territorially integral Palestinian State within the 1967 borders."

Speaking about the Israel-Hamas conflict, Turkish President Erdoğan pointed out: "The recent developments have made it clear that the establishment of a self-governing and unified Palestinian State within the 1967 borders is unavoidable."



Holding a joint press briefing with Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Athens, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan laid out the following keynotes in his speech:



"We exchanged views on current regional and global developments in addition to bilateral relations. We discussed the events in the occupied Palestinian territories, especially Gaza.



Since the beginning, we have emphasized that we do not approve of targeting civilians in any way. The turn of events, which has turned into the collective punishment of the people of Gaza, with the killing of 17,000 innocent Palestinian civilians, the majority of whom are children and women, wounds the conscience.



The international community should not remain silent in the face of ongoing crimes against humanity and war crimes. Establishing a permanent ceasefire and ensuring unimpeded flow of humanitarian aid should be our top priority.



With the recent developments, we once again see that the establishment of an independent, sovereign, and territorially integral Palestinian State within the 1967 borders is now inevitable.



We declared our readiness to take responsibility as a guarantor for the implementation of a just peace. Regarding the urgent humanitarian needs in Gaza, we have been swiftly providing assistance since the first day. I believe that the international community will show the necessary sensitivity for the continuation of aid."







