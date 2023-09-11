SAUDI ARABIAS VISION 2030: AMBITIOUS REFORMS SEEK TO TRANSFORM THE KINGDOM

The Saudi Arabian government, under the leadership of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, has initiated significant changes in the country, including economic and social reforms.

Saudi Arabia has been implementing comprehensive reforms, with the Vision 2030 project being a key part of these efforts. The project, championed by Crown Prince Salman, aims to diversify the country's economy, transform it into a tourism hub, and expand into industries like mining and defense to reduce its dependence on energy revenues.

"We will be the New Europe"

Crown Prince Salman made ambitious statements about the transformation of the country in a speech he delivered five years ago, and these remarks have resurfaced in discussions. He stated, "I believe the Middle East will be the New Europe."

In his speech, Crown Prince Salman expressed his belief that Saudi Arabia would be entirely different in the next five years and that other countries in the region, such as Bahrain, Kuwait, and Qatar, would follow suit.

However, it's worth noting that in the time that has passed since his speech, there hasn't been a striking transformation either in Saudi Arabia or in the wider region.