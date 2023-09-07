Israeli government moves to legalize 3 settlement outposts in West Bank

Israel's finance minister has ordered the legalization of three settlement outposts in the southern occupied West Bank.

Bezalel Smotrich, who has a supervisory role over settlement activities within the Israeli Defense Ministry, said late Wednesday that he would advance the development of the three settlements.

The settlements to be legalized are the Avigail and Asael settlements in the southern West Bank and Beit Hogla in the southeastern West Bank.

"Great things are happening with the settlements," Smotrich wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Using biblical names for the West Bank, he added that the Israeli government is promoting "a right-wing, Zionist and nationalist policy, which views the development of the settlements in Judea and Samaria as an asset to the State of Israel."

According to Israeli rights group Peace Now, the Israeli government has announced plans to build a further 12,885 settlement units across the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

Estimates indicate that about 700,000 settlers are living in more than 250 settlements and outposts across the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

Under international law, all Jewish settlements in the occupied territories are considered illegal.







