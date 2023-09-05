Why Arab tribes in Syria stand against PKK/YPG presence | YPG/PKK terror group faces resistance from Arab tribes

Since the onset of popular uprisings in 2011, Syria has been in a state of constant upheaval. The latest demonstrations against the Assad regime, which began in the southern cities of Suveyda and Deraa, are now entering their second week. Simultaneously, Arab tribes are raising flags against the PKK/YPG terrorist organization in the east and north, creating further tension.



Here's an overview of the situation: The U.S.-backed PKK/YPG controls a substantial portion of land in northern and eastern Syria. The city of Deir ez-Zor in eastern Syria is divided among Iranian militias, the Assad regime, and the terrorist organization. Assad's forces are west of the Euphrates River, while the terrorist organization occupies the east, where numerous Arab tribes are densely located. The PKK/YPG has been forcefully recruiting Arabs in the region under the guise of fighting Daesh [ISIS].



Recent events in Deir ez-Zor have been sparked by the detention and dismissal of Ahmed al-Habil Abu Hawla, the so-called commander of the Deir ez-Zor Military Council. This led to a resistance movement against the terrorist organization in the region, resulting in the liberation of 24 villages from the terrorist occupation. The rapid progress of Arab tribes has encouraged others to join the resistance.



However, several factors have hindered the tribal forces' advance against the terrorist organization. Firstly, the mediation efforts of the U.S., which supports the terrorist organization, have led to a stalemate. U.S. Deputy Undersecretary for Near Eastern Affairs Ethan Goldrich and General Joel B. Vowell, the Commander of the International Coalition against Daesh [ISIS], have met with the conflicting parties.



Secondly, Russia has intervened, conducting airstrikes and attempting to reconcile the PKK/YPG and the tribal forces. Russia's airstrikes forced Arab tribes to retreat from positions they had gained.



The question now is whether Russia will continue its airstrikes in northern Deir ez-Zor. While Russia maintains contact with the terrorist organization, the regime labels it as "separatist." Deir ez-Zor is predominantly Arab, with Syrian Kurds comprising only 19.9% of the population.



The successes against the terrorist organization have emboldened those living under its occupation or who have been displaced from their homes. This has resulted in active participation by Arab tribes, particularly in the rural areas of Haseke, Raqqa, and Manbij.

Additionally, these regions are rich in underground resources, attracting the interest of both the terrorist organization and the U.S. U.S. forces are stationed in the area, notably at the Omer Oil Field. The PKK/YPG, occupying oil fields east of the Euphrates in Syria, sells oil to foreign companies and the Assad regime. Meanwhile, the local population faces fuel crises in these areas under PKK/YPG control.





