Saudi Navy takes command of 2 international task forces in Gulf

According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the Saudi Arabian Navy has taken over the command of the Combined Maritime Forces from the British Royal Navy and the command of Combined Task Force 152 from the Bahrain Royal Naval Force.

The handover ceremony took place at the Naval Support Activity Bahrain, where the U.S. Fifth Fleet is located.

Admiral Charles Cooper, Commander of the U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT), emphasized the significance of Combined Task Force 152's role in maintaining peace and ensuring maritime security in the region during his speech at the ceremony.

Cooper commended the Saudi Royal Navy for its professional achievements in various international operations.

On the Saudi side, Navy Colonel Asim al-Omari from the Saudi Royal Navy stated during the ceremony that their naval forces were fully prepared to fulfill the tasks assigned to them.

The Combined Maritime Forces oversee control of sea trade routes, provide protection for affiliated commercial vessels, and act as a deterrent force against activities threatening maritime security.

Combined Task Force 152 operates under the U.S. Fifth Fleet in Bahrain, focusing on maritime security in the Gulf, safeguarding international waters infrastructure, and combating illegal activities and terrorism threats.