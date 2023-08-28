Israel says not behind Libya meeting leak

The Israeli Foreign Ministry on Monday denied responsibility for publicizing the first-ever public meeting between Foreign Minister Eli Cohen and his Libyan counterpart Najla Al-Mangoush.

"The leak about the meeting with Libya's foreign minister did not come from the Foreign Ministry or the Foreign Minister's office," the ministry said in a statement.

It, however, did not specify who was behind the leak.

The Israeli and Libyan foreign ministers held a secret meeting in Rome last week.

Cohen said the meeting explored the possibilities for cooperation and relations between the countries and the preservation of the heritage of Libyan Jews.

But the Libyan Foreign Ministry said the meeting was "informal" and "impromptu" and it did not involve any discussion, agreement, or consultation.

Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper, citing unnamed Israeli officials, said the meeting was "coordinated at the highest level" between the two countries and took place with the knowledge of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The secret meeting has triggered a storm of anger and protests in Libya, with Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh sacking his foreign minister.

The Israeli opposition has criticized Netanyahu's government for leaking the meeting with the Libyan foreign minister.

Following the uproar, the Israeli Foreign Ministry removed all statements regarding the meeting from its social media platforms, daily Haaretz reported.

According to the newspaper, the removal came upon a request from the Libyan side.

Libya does not recognize Israel and does not have diplomatic relations with Tel Aviv. It is forbidden by law to have relations with Israel.

