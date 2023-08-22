Israeli military raids lead to suspension of schools in Palestinian city of Hebron

In a statement from the Education Administration of Hebron city in the West Bank under occupation, it was reported that due to the raids carried out following the killing of a Jewish settler woman and the injury of her husband, all schools in the city have suspended education.

The statement mentioned that 'due to the security situation resulting from the occupation, which involved sealing off the entrances to the city and conducting raids in many neighborhoods, a decision was made to suspend educational activities in schools on Tuesday in order to ensure the safety of students and teachers.'

Yesterday morning, a settler was killed in an armed attack in Hebron, and another was seriously injured.

The Israeli army, conducting raids in Palestinian towns and cities to apprehend the perpetrators of the attack in the village of Huwwara, injured 8 Palestinians with live ammunition today.

With the Israeli forces closing all entrances and exits and establishing military checkpoints, daily life in Hebron has also been paralyzed.