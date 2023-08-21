UK expresses concern over increasing settler violence in Palestine

Palestinian Saber Asaliyyeh reacts near a burned car after a confrontation with a group of Israeli settlers in Burqa near Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, August 9, 2023. (REUTERS File Photo)

UK on Monday expressed concern over growing settler violence in Palestine, urging Israel to provide security for Palestinians.

"The displacement of over 400 Palestinians across seven communities from their land due to ongoing settler violence is unacceptable," said Ambassador James Kariuki at the UN Security Council meeting on the Middle East.

Recalling that UN agencies have recorded 591 settler-related incidents resulting in Palestinian casualties and property damage so far this year, he stressed that this is the highest monthly average of incidents since records began.

"As an occupying power, Israel is obliged under international humanitarian law to properly provide security for the local population," said Kariuki, the UK's deputy permanent representative to the UN.

He also called on Israel to do more to hold to account and prevent those who have made the lives of Palestinians, such as in the communities of Al Qaboun and Al Mughayyir, intolerable.

Estimates indicate that about 700,000 Israeli settlers are living in 164 settlements and 116 outposts in the occupied West Bank.

Under international law, all Jewish settlements in the occupied territories are considered illegal.

Kariuki added that the UK condemned the attacks in Tel Aviv, the West Bank town of Huwara, and the South Hebron hills, calling Palestine to "tackle terrorism and incitement."

"The continued demolition of Palestinian property and the evictions by Israeli authorities from their homes are contrary to international humanitarian law, it renders Palestinians at risk of forcible transfer, and causes unnecessary suffering to ordinary Palestinians," he added, referring to demolishing of a Palestinian school last week.

In a statement early on Thursday, the Palestinian Education Ministry said Israeli authorities demolished the Ein Samia School, located east of Ramallah, attended by students from the local Bedouin community.