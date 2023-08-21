Israeli forces demolish Palestinian homes, arrest dozens in West Bank

Journalist Adil Abu Nime stated in his announcement that the Israeli forces demolished 3 inhabited houses and one under construction.

Abu Nime mentioned that demolition notices were sent to the owners of 6 houses in the region, claiming that they were constructed without permits in Area C.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Prisoners Society announced that Israeli forces have arrested 15 Palestinians in various cities of the occupied West Bank.

Israel frequently demolishes Palestinian-owned houses and structures in East Jerusalem and the West Bank, which it occupied in 1967, claiming they were built without permits.

Human rights organizations highlight the significant difficulties faced by Palestinians living in Jerusalem in obtaining building permits, which cost tens of thousands of dollars per unit.

According to data from the Palestinian National Information Center, the number of houses demolished by Israel in Jerusalem has exceeded 1900 since its occupation in 1967.

Under the framework of the "Second Oslo Agreement" signed between Palestine and Israel in 1995, the West Bank was divided into Areas A, B, and C.

While the administrative and security control of Area A, covering 18% of the West Bank, was transferred to Palestine, the administrative control of Area B, covering 21%, was transferred to Palestine while security control remained with Israel. The administrative and security control of Area C, covering 61%, was left to Israel.