Netanyahu confident Israel would establish diplomatic relations with Saudi Arabia

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he is confident that Israel and Saudi Arabia will soon establish diplomatic relations.



In an interview with Bloomberg's Francine Lacqua, Netanyahu said that the two countries have a shared interest in developing an economic corridor between the Arabian Peninsula and Europe. He said that this corridor could cover energy, transportation, and communication technologies.

Netanyahu also said that the reconciliation between Israel and Saudi Arabia would have "huge economic benefits" for both countries. He said that Israel would not make concessions in this process, such as limiting illegal Jewish settlements in the West Bank or establishing a Palestinian state.











