Palestinian teenager dies of wounds from Israeli fire in West Bank

A Palestinian teenager died on Monday from injuries inflicted by an Israeli guard in West Bank last week, the Palestinian official news agency WAFA said.

The 17-year-old Palestinian died of a "severe pulmonary attack" while receiving treatment at a hospital in Ramallah for injuries in his chest and abdomen, the news agency reported, citing medics.

On Tuesday, the victim was shot by an Israeli guard in Ofra, an Israeli settlement, while he was in his vehicle in the vicinity of Ofra near Ramallah, the news agency reported.

According to UN figures, settlers carried out 581 attacks in the occupied West Bank between January and July 24.