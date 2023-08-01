Turkish government announces new measures to speed up returns of illegal immigrants and asylum seekers

Türkiye has implemented two separate packages of measures for illegal immigrants and asylum seekers, aiming to address the challenges posed by irregular migration. Additionally, the completion of a city construction project in Syria, jointly undertaken by Türkiye and Qatar, is expected to accelerate the return of Syrian refugees from autumn onwards.



The measures for illegal immigrants and asylum seekers are being put into practice, with two precautionary packages introduced—one for illegal immigrants and the other for asylum seekers. The applications made under these packages and the measures taken are expected to yield positive results in the short term, leading to significant progress in managing these issues.



Under the first package, controls and inspections of illegal immigrants and asylum seekers have been increased, particularly in Istanbul. Those who are found to be illegal immigrants and not registered in Türkiye are sent to collection centers and subsequently deported to their countries of origin.



Recent operations have resulted in the apprehension of 35,797 irregular migrants, of which 16,018 have been deported. The remaining 19,502 immigrants are being processed at the removal center. Furthermore, 2,027 operations against human traffickers have led to the detention of 1,124 individuals, with 245 arrests and 165 individuals placed under judicial control.



In addition to these measures, Syrians with temporary asylum status will be required to reside in the provinces where they are registered, and they will need special permission to move to other cities. Traveling in groups of more than 5 people will be discouraged, and unauthorized travel will result in return to their countries of origin.



The completion of the city construction project in Syria, carried out jointly by Türkiye and Qatar, is expected to facilitate the return of Syrian refugees. The project includes the construction of 28,681 houses in Jarablus, offering new residential options to those who wish to return. Industrial facilities, schools, and hospitals will also be built around the newly established city.



Upon the project's completion, it is estimated that approximately 1 million Syrians will have the opportunity to return to their home country. The project is seen as a crucial step towards addressing the ongoing refugee situation and facilitating voluntary and safe repatriation for those who wish to return to Syria.









