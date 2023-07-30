5 Syrian National Army soldiers killed in YPG/PKK terror attack in Northern Syria

Five members of the Syrian National Army (SNA) were killed and six injured Saturday in an attack by the YPG/PKK terror group in northern Aleppo province, according to sources.

The fatalities occurred when YPG/PKK terrorists attempted to infiltrate SNA positions in four regions in the northern countryside of Aleppo province, sources said on condition of anonymity.

The attempt was carried out simultaneously early in the morning from three different points, leading to armed fighting between the SNA and the YPG/PKK.

The casualties occurred in the towns of Kaljibrin and Marea, the sources added.

The terrorists also suffered significant casualties, while opposition forces continue to launch attacks on terror positions, said sources.

The YPG/PKK terror group continues to target SNA forces and civilian settlements in Afrin and Azaz from positions in Tal Rifat despite a Türkiye-Russia deal that calls for the group's withdrawal from the area.

On Oct. 9, 2019, Türkiye -- with the help of the opposition-based SNA -- launched Operation Peace Spring to eliminate terrorists from northern Syria east of the Euphrates River to secure Türkiye's borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees and ensure Syria's territorial integrity.

Then Oct. 22, Ankara and Moscow reached a deal under which YPG/PKK terrorists pulled back 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) south of Türkiye's border with northern Syria.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.