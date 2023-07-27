Oil map drawn by Sultan Abdulhamid II 134 years ago turns out to be real

Türkiye has been making significant strides in the energy sector with new discoveries in recent years. Thanks to investments and thorough exploration across the country, Şırnak is emerging as a key base for Türkiye's most important oil reserves. Following the recent discoveries of billion-dollar worth petroleum reserves in Gabar and Cudi Mountains, attention has turned to Bestler Dereler, Feraşin, Kato, and other areas in the region.

Ongoing searches are taking place in Kato Mountain and Feraşin, while seismic surveys are being conducted in Bestler Dereler.

A map with 65 petroleum points, including Şırnak region, was drawn during the oil exploration initiated by the 34th Sultan of the Ottoman Empire, Abdulhamid II, between 1889 and 1901. This historic map aligns with the areas where TPAO is currently conducting searches.

"65 points have been identified on the map."

Associate Professor Dr. Öykü Bilgin, a Mining Engineer at Şırnak University, providing information about the petroleum map prepared by II. Abdülhamit, said:

"During the reign of II. Abdülhamit, the 34th Sultan of the Ottoman Empire, after the discovery of oil and gas in the Mediterranean in 1889, new explorations were initiated. These explorations involved both foreign and Turkish engineers. As a result of these efforts, a map was created. The map identifies 65 points, many of which are located in the region of Iraq. However, it is also indicated that there are petroleum reserves in the areas near the Turkish border, including Cizre, Şırnak, Mardin, Diyarbakır, Bitlis, and Hakkari."

"I believe that these petroleum reserves could be identified through deep drilling."

"Turkish Petroleum Corporation is currently conducting research and studies related to these reserves in our country," said Bilgin, then continued as follows:

"The petroleum extracted from the Cudi-Gabar Mountains in Şırnak region has a gravity of 41 API, making it a high-quality oil. Considering that most of the world's petroleum has a gravity between 27 to 35 API, it is evident that this is a good and high-quality oil. The petroleum extracted from the depths of 2,600 to 2,700 meters in the Cudi-Gabar Mountains. I believe that there could be many more petroleum reserves in the surrounding areas of Şırnak and within this region. I am convinced that these reserves could be identified through deep drilling."

"It is known that approximately 800,000 to 1 million barrels are consumed."

"With frequent and deep drilling, it is assessed that these figures will increase even more," said Bilgin, and continued:

"It has been determined that there are currently 1 billion barrels of reserves in the area, and according to recent statements, daily production of 100,000 barrels is planned. Considering Türkiye's consumption, which is approximately 800,000 to 1 million barrels, if 100,000 barrels are produced, around 80,000 barrels are already produced domestically in Türkiye. With the addition of the oil from Şırnak, this percentage will increase from 10% to 20-25%. Considering the added value, it will bring a daily income of around 8 million dollars to our country's economy."