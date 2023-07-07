Three Palestinians killed in West Bank violence

Three Palestinians were killed on Friday in the occupied West Bank, a day after the United Nations urged a "meaningful political process" to stem renewed violence in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Israeli forces killed two Palestinian fighters when a firefight erupted during an Israeli raid on the northern West Bank city of Nablus, Israeli and Palestinian officials said.

The Palestinian health ministry announced "two martyrs and three injured as a result of the occupation (Israeli) aggression on Nablus". The Israeli army reported no injuries among its forces.

The army said it had entered Nablus to arrest two individuals wanted over a shooting earlier this month targeting Israeli police at a West Bank settlement that resulted in no casualties.

The Palestinian health ministry in a statement identified the two dead as Khairi Shaheen, 34, and Hamza Maqbul, 32. The army said they "were killed following an exchange of fire with security forces".

"During the activity, weapons which were used by the terrorists were confiscated," the army added.

Witnesses told AFP Israeli troops entered Nablus on Friday morning and surrounded a house in the Old City, a stronghold of armed Palestinian groups, before calling on those inside to turn themselves in.

The Abu Ali Mustapha Brigades, the armed wing of the leftist Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), claimed Shaheen and Maqbul as its members.

Later on Friday a third Palestinian, 24-year-old Abdel Jawad Hamdan Saleh, was killed during a demonstration against settlements in the village of Umm Safa north of Ramallah, the Palestinian health ministry said.

He was critically wounded by gunfire and later died of his injuries, the ministry said.

The village has been a flashpoint for frequent clashes between its residents and Israeli settlers.

The army later said a "violent riot" had erupted in the village in which "rioters hurled rocks" at Israeli forces, who "responded with riot dispersal means and live fire".

"A hit was identified," the army said in a statement.