Turkish Red Crescent distributes meat to 3,000 Yemeni families on Eid Al-Adha

The Turkish Red Crescent on Wednesday began distributing meat to 3,000 families in four Yemeni provinces on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, or the Feast of Sacrifice.

The head of the Turkish Red Crescent branch in Yemen, Ibrahim Obaid, told Anadolu that the meat distribution is taking place in Aden, Abyan, Lahij and Dhali.

"The distribution process, which continues until the third day of Eid, includes the poorest families, people with special needs, orphans, displaced people, and women," Obaid said.

The Muslim holiday commemorates the willingness of the Prophet Ibrahim, or Abraham, to sacrifice his son at God's command, before the last-minute divine substitute of a ram. During the holiday, sacrificed meat is distributed to the needy.

Since the outbreak of the fighting in Yemen, the Turkish Red Crescent has been providing various humanitarian aid to the displaced and those affected by the war, as well as helping the poorest families.

Yemen has been engulfed by violence and instability since 2014, when Iranian-aligned Houthi rebels captured much of the country, including the capital Sanaa. The situation escalated when a Saudi-led military coalition entered the war in 2015 to reverse Houthi military gains and reinstate the Yemeni government.



















