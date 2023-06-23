Saudi Arabia condemns rampage by Israeli settlers against Palestinians

A car set on fire by Israeli settlers is pictured in front of a house in Turmus Aya, near the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, on June 21, 2023. (AFP Photo)

Saudi Arabia on Thursday strongly condemned a pogrom carried out by Israeli settlers against Palestinians and their villages across the occupied West Bank.

In the latest incident on Wednesday, settlers under the protection of Israeli forces carried out a brutal attack on the Palestinian village of Turmus Ayya in the central West Bank, killing one Palestinian and injuring dozens of others and burning 30 houses, 60 cars and dozens of olive trees.

In a statement, the Saudi Foreign Ministry expressed the Kingdom's "total rejection and condemnation of the attacks of the settlers of the Israeli occupation in a number of Palestinian villages in the West Bank, resulting in death and injured victims."

The ministry rejected all forms of intimidation against the Palestinian people and offered "its condolences to the families of the victims."

It also reiterated the Kingdom's firm support for "all international efforts aimed at reaching a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue" in accordance with international legitimacy.

Tensions have been running high across the occupied West Bank in recent months amid repeated Israeli raids into Palestinian towns.

Nearly 180 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces since the start of this year, according to the Health Ministry. At least 25 Israelis have also been killed in separate attacks during the same period.

Estimates indicate that about 700,000 settlers are living in 164 settlements and 116 outposts in the occupied West Bank.

Under international law, all Jewish settlements in the occupied territories are considered illegal.