UN chief 'deeply troubled' by ongoing violence, loss of life in Occupied Palestinian Territory

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed deep concern Wednesday over the ongoing violence and loss of life in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

"The Secretary-General condemns all acts of violence against civilians, including acts of terror," said his deputy spokesman, Farhan Haq, in a statement.

"This includes yesterday's shooting by two armed Palestinians that killed four Israelis in the occupied West Bank and injured others and the ensuing acts of vandalism and torching of land and properties, including a school, by Israeli settlers in Palestinian villages around Nablus and Ramallah," the statement said.

Guterres also expressed concern over events in Jenin on June 19 when an operation by Israeli security forces and ensuing exchange of fire resulted in seven Palestinians being killed, including two children who were both students at UNRWA schools.

"It is crucial to reduce tensions and to prevent further escalation," said the statement. "Israel, as the Occupying Power, must ensure that the civilian population is protected against all acts of violence and that perpetrators are held to account."

It also called on Israel to abide by its obligations under international humanitarian law, including the proportional use of force and the taking of all feasible precautions to spare civilians in the conduct of military operations.

"Ultimately, only a return to a meaningful political process and ending the occupation will bring an end to this devastating cycle of violence and senseless loss of life," said the statement.

















