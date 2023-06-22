Turkish embassy of Palestine releases statement regarding Abbas comments on Uyghurs

Turkish embassy of Palestine released on Thursday a statement regarding the alleged comments of the Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas about the treatment of China to Uyghurs after his visit to China.

"The embassy closely followed the unfair campaign on social media and some Turkish media outlets regarding the alleged statements made by the Palestinian President, Mr. Mahmoud Abbas," the statement said.

"Thereupon, the embassy emphasizes that Mr. President Mahmud Abbas and none of his delegation made a direct statement regarding the Uyghur minority before, during and after their visit to China," it added.

"In his speech with the President of China and other Chinese officials, President Abbas stressed that issues of the united China principle, Taiwan and Hong Kong stance and human rights should not be politicized. Therefore, President Abbas is not responsible for any statements made by other parties in his absence or presence."

The statement also said: "For this reason and in terms of having legal responsibility, transfer of information must be carefully realized, and it should not be built on disinformation and false news."

"On this occasion, the Embassy of the State of Palestine reiterates its deepest respects."