ISRAELI ARMY DESTROYS PALESTINIAN SUSPECTS HOME IN NABLUS

The Israeli army destroyed the second-floor flat of an alleged Palestinian assailant in Nablus on the West Bank, it said on Thursday.



The military said on Twitter that the man was responsible for an attack that killed an Israeli soldier in October. The home of a second perpetrator was demolished a week ago, it said.



According to both sides, there were confrontations during the demolition operation. The army said residents of Nablus threw stones at the forces and set tyres on fire. According to eyewitnesses, the army responded by using tear gas.



Israel demolishes houses as a means of punishment and deterrence. Human rights organizations see this as collective punishment and a violation of human rights under international law.



The security situation in Israel and the Palestinian Territories has been extremely tense for months, with repeated clashes between Palestinians and the Israeli military in the West Bank.



On Wednesday, hundreds of angry Israeli settlers joined violent riots and attacks on Palestinian property in the West Bank.











