Palestinian killed, several injured in settler attack in West Bank

A Palestinian was killed and several others injured in an attack by Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, according to the Health Ministry.

A 27-year-old man was shot in the chest by settlers in the town of Turmus Ayya, north of Ramallah, and was pronounced dead at hospital, the ministry said in a statement.

Three other Palestinians were injured by fire, the ministry said.

According to witnesses, Israeli settlers attacked the town in revenge for the death of four Israelis in a shooting attack in the West Bank a day earlier.

For his part, Mayor Lafi Shalabi told Anadolu that 12 Palestinians were shot and injured, 30 houses and 60 cars burnt by settlers in the town.

Abed Awad, a Palestinian activist, said hundreds of settlers from the settlement of Shilo went on rampage, opening fire at Palestinians and setting fire to vehicles and houses in the town.

"Around 100 Palestinians suffered temporary asphyxiation from tear gas and rising smoke as result of the settler attack," he added.

Tensions have been running high across the occupied West Bank in recent months amid repeated Israeli raids into Palestinian towns.

At least 175 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces since the start of this year, according to the Health Ministry. Twenty-five Israelis have also been killed in separate attacks during the same period.















