Both Ukraine and Russia "suffering high casualties" as fierce fighting rages at front

Both Ukraine and Russia are "suffering high casualties" as fierce fighting rages at the front, the British Ministry of Defence said in its daily intelligence report on Sunday.



Russian troops were said to have seen their heaviest losses since the battle for the town of Bakhmut in March.



The ministry did not give an estimate of the number of dead and injured.



The report stated that the most intense fighting is taking place in Zaporizhzhya, western Donetsk and near Bakhmut.



"In all these areas, Ukraine continues to pursue offensive operations and has made small advances," it wrote.



In the south, on the other hand, Russia often succeeds in "relatively effective defensive operations."



The British Ministry of Defence has been publishing daily reports on the war in Ukraine since it began almost 16 months ago. Moscow accuses London of waging a disinformation campaign.











