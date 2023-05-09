Zelensky slams 'unacceptable' EU curbs on Ukraine grain

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday slammed restrictions on grain exports from his war-torn country that were imposed by neighbouring EU nations, saying the measures are a boon to Russia.

"All restrictions on our exports are completely unacceptable right now. They only reinforce the abilities of the aggressor," Zelensky said during a press conference in Kyiv with European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen. "We are waiting for the EU to stop all restrictions as fast as possible."

Zelensky also highlighted the need for faster deliveries of artillery shells from the European Union during a meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

"We discussed a key issue: the speed of procurement and delivery of these munitions. The need for them on the battlefield is already present," Zelensky said during a press conference in Kyiv.





