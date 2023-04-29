Erdoğan, Aliyev hold closed-door meeting at Ataturk Airport

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev on Saturday met in Istanbul for talks.

The closed-door meeting at the Ataturk Airport came before Erdoğan heads to Türkiye's western province of Izmir for an election rally.

The Turkish presidency did not share further information about the meeting.

Earlier, the presidents attended the TEKNOFEST, Türkiye's premier aerospace and technology festival, which is being held at the airport.

Along with Erdoğan and the first ladies, Aliyev also drove Türkiye's indigenous electric car Togg's T10X model at the event.

Aliyev was the first president presented with Togg.