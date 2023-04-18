Kuwait crown prince to dissolve parliament after elections

According to state media reports, the Crown Prince of Kuwait announced on Monday that the newly reinstated parliament, which was restored last month by a Constitutional Court ruling, would be dissolved and new legislative elections would be held in the coming months.



This decision comes after prolonged disputes between the government and elected parliament that have hindered fiscal reforms in the OPEC member state.

The previous parliament was dissolved last year in an effort to end the conflict, and early elections were held in September, but the Constitutional Court later invalidated the polls and restored the previous assembly.

The Crown Prince, speaking on behalf of the ruling emir, stated that the will of the people required new elections, which would be accompanied by legal and political reforms to take the country to a new phase of discipline and legal reference.



Although the specific reforms were not disclosed, the decision to dissolve the current parliament is seen as a move to restore political stability and cooperation between the government and parliament. Kuwait prohibits political parties, but its legislature has greater influence than similar bodies in other Gulf monarchies.

Despite having a strong fiscal and external balance sheet, Kuwait has faced investment difficulties and reforms aimed at reducing its reliance on oil revenues have been hindered by infighting and gridlock.

The Prime Minister had previously resigned in January due to disagreements with the parliament elected last year, but was reappointed in March and announced a new cabinet this month. Relations between the Prime Minister and the Speaker of the reinstated parliament have been strained.











