Talk of Syria returning to the Arab League is speculation as the reasons for its expulsion still exist, the prime minister of Qatar, an opponent of Bashar al-Assad's government, said Thursday.

"There is nothing proposed, it is all speculation about Syria (return) in the Arab League, and the decision is up to the Syrian people," Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani said in a television interview, ahead of key talks Friday between nine Arab countries on Syria.