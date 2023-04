Syria FM in Saudi for first visit since war began: state media

Syria's foreign minister arrived in Saudi Arabia Wednesday on the first such trip since the outbreak of the country's civil war in 2011, state news agency SANA reported.

"Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad and an accompanying delegation arrived in the city of Jeddah... for a working visit at the invitation of Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, to hold talks on bilateral relations... and issues of common concern," SANA said.